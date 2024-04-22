Korea’s SBS introduces AI commentator in general elections coverage

An AI character called “Toopyoro”, taking the form of a teddy bear, acted as a commentator for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) in the coverage of South Korea’s general elections on April 1o.

The introduction of “Toopyoro” is part of the larger initiative by South Korean broadcasters in leveraging AI in its coverage of the country’s general elections.

SBS said it also plans on broadcasting old videos of key party representatives using the “AI Person Search” technology developed independently by the broadcaster’s research institute. According to SBS, the technology enables the identification of videos featuring the subject’s face from archives, using just one facial photograph.