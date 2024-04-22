Seasoned radio host Vallisa Chauhan joins BBC Asian Network’s weekend slot

Vallisa Chauhan, a long-time commercial radio host, has started hosting weekend slots on Saturdays and Sundays.

On Saturdays, Vallisa brings the best in entertainment from the world of Bollywood and the UK, and the very best music from British Asian artists through to the biggest tracks from the station’s playlist. Vallisa also hosts the Asian Network Certified Throwbacks hour.

Sunday sees Vallisa take the reins of Asian Network Bollywood, bringing listeners all the best in Bollywood music, alongside Asian Network’s Global Beats – the station’s celebration of British Asian Beats, Bhangra vibes, Bollywood hits, Pakistani anthems and more.

Vallisa joins the network from Lyca Radio, where she has worked since 2021 and hosted the Breakfast Show. She started her radio career in 2010 and has since become a well-known Bollywood DJ in the UK, interviewing some of the biggest names across Asian music.

Vallisa said, “I am thrilled to be a part of BBC Asian Network. With 13 years of experience in commercial radio, I truly believe that each of those years has paved the way for me to be here now.”

Ahmed Hussain, Head of Asian Network, said, “We’re so happy to welcome Vallisa to Asian Network and can’t wait to see what she brings to these shows. She’s the perfect fit to take on these weekend slots and bring our listeners that incredible energy she’s known for. Vallisa’s extensive knowledge of Bollywood through to her vast experience in interviewing the biggest UK acts, makes her a natural addition to our presenter family.”