15 movies vie for Tiantan Awards at the 2024 Beijing film festival organised by China’s CMG

A total of 15 movies from across the world are competing for the Tiantan Awards at the 14th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF), which runs from April 18 to 26.

The festival, organised by China Media Group (CMG) and the government of Beijing, features nearly 100 events for film lovers, such as forums, roadshows and masterclasses. The opening ceremony featuring a two-hour launch gala was held at the Beijing Yanqi Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center in Huairou District.

“Film is an artistic bond that connects our hearts,” said Yin Yong, mayor of Beijing and chairman of the festival’s organising committee. “In 2023, Chinese movies witnessed a rebound.”

Shen Haixiong, president of CMG and chairman of the festival’s organising committee, expressed his respect and best wishes to the movie industry at the ceremony.

The jury committee will select the winners of 10 awards based on their depth, artistry and public appeal. The winners will be announced at the festival’s closing ceremony.

The festival will also feature over 250 high-quality films in 27 movie theatres in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.