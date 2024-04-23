EDUTech Future to lead GNF masterclass

Singapore-based start-up EDUTech Future is the confirmed provider of the masterclass at the Global News Forum.

The masterclass topic is GenAI in newsrooms: Microsoft solutions, best practices & gamification options.

The selection of EDUTech Future follows member requests for a masterclass that combined generative AI developments with gamification.

EDUTech Future is a Microsoft in Education Global Training Partner and specialises in upskilling executive teams and encouraging leadership conversations on challenges and opportunities in the age of AI.

The masterclass will be held on Friday 19 July at the Global News Forum in Bangkok. Register via the GNF event page at www.abu.org.my.