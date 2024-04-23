Tiny Desk Concerts JAPAN debuts on NHK

NHK WORLD-JAPAN has begun producing and airing tiny desk concerts featuring Japanese musicians. “Tiny desk concerts JAPAN” is an adaptation of the series originated by the American public broadcaster, National Public Radio (NPR).

Artists perform in an intimate setting with acoustics that match the atmosphere. Audiences around the world have embraced the format, which now attracts superstars such as Taylor Swift and BTS as well as up-and-coming entertainers.

With a platform license from NPR, NHK WORLD-JAPAN introduces viewers to Japanese artists. The inaugural broadcast featured Fujii Kaze, a performer who has been earning accolades domestically and abroad.