ABC Kids’ wildly successful animated TV series ‘Bluey’ recognised by Australian High Commission in London

‘Bluey’, the animated children’s series from Australia that centres around a family of dogs and the adventures of puppy Bluey as she engages in imaginary play with her sister Bingo, has been recognised for its success and cultural impact across the United Kingdom and the world, by the Australian High Commission in London.

A marching band fit for royalty and a life sized Bluey has greeted fans outside Australia House in London. The building was renamed into ‘Bluey House’ for a day.

Premiering on ABC Kids on October 1, 2018, the show shows Bluey, an inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience. It is broadcasted in 60 countries, becoming one of the most watched children’s programs in the world. The show has been praised for tackling difficult topics such as mental health.

Australia’s High Commissioner to the UK, Stephen Smith, credits the show’s success in the UK and around the world to the ingenuity and artistry of Australia’s creative industries. He said: “It allows modern day Australian stories to be taken to the world. It’s also great for the Australian High Commission because it enables us through our creative and cultural diplomacy to make links with the United Kingdom in a way in which otherwise is not possible.”