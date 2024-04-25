ABU attends COPEAM General Assembly and Conference

The ABU Legal Division attended the 31st Annual Conference and the 30th General Assembly of Permanent Conference of Mediterranean Audiovisual Operators (COPEAM) on April 18 to 19, 2024, in Naples, Italy.

The theme for this year’s COPEAM General and Conference was “Next gen & Media literacy: fostering awareness and critical thinking among youth”.

Distinguished speakers from the Mediterranean and the Arab region presented at the conference. ABU members such as the Turkish Radio Television Corporation (TRT), Radiotelevisione Italiana S.P.A (RAI-Italy), Radio Romania, and Lebanon’s Radio Liban also participated in the conference.

Sister broadcasting unions such as the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) were also present. COPEAM expressed its willingness to continue collaborating with ABU.