ABU attends WIPO SCCR

The ABU Legal Division attended the 45th Session of WIPO’s Standing Committee of Copyright & Related Rights (SCCR) on April 15 and 16, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland to express support for the proposed broadcasters’ treaty.

The 45th SCCR discussed the protection of broadcasting organisations, among other agenda items.

On behalf of ABU members, ABU Legal Division, Chairperson and the Vice-Chairperson of ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC) advocated for the early adoption of the WIPO broadcasting treaty. This agenda item has been retained in the SCCR agenda.