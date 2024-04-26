ABU Secretary-General meets full members NHK and TBS in Japan

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem, recently paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) in Tokyo, followed by a meeting at Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS). These visits, spanning four days, solidified ABU’s collaborative efforts with key broadcasting partners in Japan, and the willingness of all organisations involved to foster stronger ties and explore avenues for mutual cooperation in the ever-evolving broadcasting landscape.

Nadeem met Inoue Tatsuhiko, NHK President and Vice-President of ABU. They discussed combining their organisations’ expertise to address regional broadcasting challenges and promote cultural exchange.

Following the meeting, Nadeem was given an exclusive tour inside NHK, providing him insights into the inner workings of Japan’s national broadcaster. Highlights of the tour included visits to the NHK World Department, where discussions centred on global outreach and content distribution strategies, and the Drama Studios, showcasing NHK’s production capabilities and commitment to quality programming.

The visit also included a rehearsal of an entertainment program at the prestigious NHK Hall, offering Nadeem a first-hand experience of NHK’s cutting-edge production facilities and innovative content creation process. Additionally, a visit to the News Department, focusing on ABU-related divisions, underscored NHK’s dedication to delivering accurate and impartial news coverage to audiences worldwide. Throughout the engagements at NHK, Nadeem also participated in follow-up meetings with NHK’s International Relations team, further affirming partnership agreements and outlining actionable steps for future collaboration.

In the afternoon, Nadeem visited the Science & Technical Research Laboratories (STRL) of NHK, gaining insights into the latest advancements in broadcasting technology and research initiatives.

Nadeem’s itinerary on the second day included a high-level meeting at TBS with Vice-President Toshiaki Kawai and TBS executives. The discussions centred on exploring potential areas of collaboration in content development, technology innovation, and audience engagement strategies.

The engagements at NHK and TBS served as a platform for fruitful discussions, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and mutual growth in the region.