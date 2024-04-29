Media Prima Audio’s Hot FM leads Malaysian airwaves for third consecutive year with almost 4 million weekly listeners

The Nielsen Consumer & Media View (CMV) survey has found that Hot FM, the Malaysian radio channel owned by Media Prima Audio, has had a total weekly listenership of 5.6 million unique individuals, an increase of over 100,000 listeners compared to last year.

The survey covered individuals aged 15 and above across Peninsular Malaysia. Hot FM remained the country’s leading radio station for the third consecutive year, with nearly four million weekly listeners.

Fly FM maintained its position as the second most popular English-language station in Malaysia, with 2.15 million weekly listeners.

Kool 101, another Malay-language station, has experienced growth. Since rebranding, it has attracted 234,000 listeners in just six months by capitalising on current and trending social stories.

Eight FM, the Chinese-language station under MPA, continues to attract 506,000 weekly listeners.

Nazri Noran, CEO of Media Prima Audio, said: “We are dedicated to excellence in creating content for multiple platforms. As we embrace the digital era, our focus is on crafting exceptionally engaging content that resonates with fans across all our brands, reaching them wherever they engage with us.”