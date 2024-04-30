ABU technical bureau mid-year meeting takes place in Beijing

The ABU technical bureau mid-year meeting took place in Beijing, China, on April 23 and 24, with members of ABU’s technical team discussing the organisation’s strategic directions and plans.

Hosted by National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), the meeting, taking place in hybrid mode, saw in-person attendance by members from Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), China’s NRTA, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Singapore’s Mediacorp and Prasar Bharati (PB) India. Other members, from Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Nepal Television (NTV), the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) and Phoenix Hong Kong joined remotely.

In his opening remarks, ABU Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem, discussed not only the three-year plans for the technical bureau, but also the overall plans for ABU. These plans included enhancing members’ activities and simplifying the General Assembly.

The meeting began with the introduction of the new technical bureau members, followed by a short update of various projects from member organisations. The meeting continued with a discussion of a questionnaire provided by the Chairman, Masashi Kamei, to gather insights on television/radio broadcasting within each organisation. The meeting also covered ABU activity updates, reports by the topic chairman P. Das and Yuji Nagata, and a discussion about the upcoming TBA and technical committee meeting at the upcoming General Assembly 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey.