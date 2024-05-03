ABU and ABC host biggest ever Pacific conference

The Asian-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has held its biggest ever meeting of Pacific members at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in Brisbane.

Co-hosted by ABC International, the two-day Pacific Media Partnership Conference was attended by 150 delegates from 20 broadcasters in 19 countries.

At the end of the conference, delegates issued a communique calling on those with power and authority to support media freedom and fact-based journalism, in the lead up to World Press Freedom Day on May 3.

In the communique, delegates urged governments and organisations across the Pacific to acknowledge the important work done by journalists and to commit to helping their local newsrooms provide timely and accurate information.

“Accurate and factual information empowers audiences and informs decision making,” the communique said. “Misinformation and disinformation about environmental issues can undermine public and political support for climate action, effective policies and efforts to protect vulnerable communities.

“Withholding information is as threatening to democracy and good governance as misinformation.”

Over two days, participants attended workshops, presentations and discussions exploring media freedom, digital transformation, disinformation, the future of news and gender equality in reporting.

ABC Managing Director David Anderson said: “The ABC has been delighted to welcome to Brisbane media professionals from across the Pacific and Australia for this important gathering, which reaffirms the ABC’s commitment to our Pacific media partners and our region’s multilateral media infrastructure. ABC Brisbane is a fitting location for the conference given its recent emergence as a hub for the ABC’s Pacific content makers.”

ABU Secretary General Ahmed Nadeem thanked the ABC for hosting the meeting of the Union’s Pacific members and partners.

“In a rapidly changing media landscape, it’s important that all broadcasters – large and small – have the opportunity to learn about the latest industry developments, enhance skills and share experiences from within the region and beyond,” he said. “The ABC plays a very important role supporting its fellow members and we value its contribution to ABU activities such as the Pacific Media Partnership Meeting.”

As well as more support from those with power and authority in the Pacific, the PMPC communique said the region’s media most needed priorities are: sustainable financial models for national broadcasters; the urgent digitalisation of media archives documenting cultural heritage; investment in training and development, with support for the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation’s projected regional Multimedia Training Hub in Suva; and strengthening and coordinating emergency broadcasting to ensure support in the event of a major disaster.

The meeting stressed the value of continuing to gather annually for the Pacific Media Partnership Conference and commended the ABU for their ongoing commitment to Pacific members. Broadcasters look forward to the PMPC in 2025 in Fiji and welcomed the ABC’s commitment to continue to support such a valuable annual event.