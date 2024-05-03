ABU holds seminar at CCBN’s 30th Celebration

The International Cooperation Department at the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) and the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Technical Bureau recently hosted a seminar during the 30th anniversary of the China Content Broadcasting Network Exhibition (CCBN) on 25th April.

The seminar, titled ‘Trendsetters in Media Industry: Next-Gen A/V Codecs, AI Tools and Virtual Production’ was held at Shougang Exhibition and Convention Center, Beijing.

Yan Ni, Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Department of the NRTA, launched the opening ceremony, while Sheng Zhifan, Vice Chairman, ABU Technical Committee, moderated the seminar.

The seminar consisted of sessions by Dr Peter Siebert (VP of BTS Conferences, IEEE BTS, Switzerland), Toni Fiedler (Head of China and SEA, Fraunhofer IIS, Germany), Kenichiro Nagano (Technical Manager, NHK World), Dr Mohieddin Moradi (Director General, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting), Zhou Yun, (Senior Engineer, Academy of Broadcasting Science, China) and Kenneth Lawrence (Chairman, CM- SEG Workgroup).

The ABU Secretariat from the Technology & Innovation Department, including the ABU Technical Bureau Members, also spent time visiting the CCBN exhibition. They engaged with industry leaders and professionals, discussing recent advancements in broadcasting technology and emerging trends in content consumption, including artificial intelligence (AI).

ABU Secretary-General, Ahmed Nadeem, extended his congratulations and best wishes to CCBN for its 30th anniversary. In his keynote speech, he said, “ABU recognises the pivotal role that our industry plays in shaping societies, informing communities, and fostering cultural exchange across our diverse region.” He also emphasises the importance of collaboration and innovation in the broadcasting industry.

Nadeem emphasised initiatives such as the Digital Broadcasting Symposium (DBS), which serves as a platform for industry leaders to discuss trends and innovations. The symposium’s recent focus on AI reflects the transformative potential of the technology when it comes to broadcasting operations and content creation.

In addressing environmental sustainability, the Secretary-General emphasised the industry’s responsibility to minimise its environmental footprint and promote eco-friendly practices.