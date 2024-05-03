ABU Media Academy and EBU Academy to host AI webinar and its relevance to Public Service Media

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Media Academy and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Academy will be hosting a webinar on beginners’ guide to artificial intelligence (AI) and why it matters to Public Service Media.

In this one-hour session by trainer Mark Egan, participants will gain a foundational understanding of AI technologies, their significance in the context of Public Service Media and the ethical challenges it creates. Participants will also get a brief overview of how broadcast organisations already use AI, and its implications for the future.

The webinar will be held on May 29, 2024, at 15:00 PM Kuala Lumpur time (GMT +8)

Register here.