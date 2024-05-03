ABU reiterates call for media freedom on World Press Freedom Day

On World Press Freedom Day, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of press freedom and freedom of expression.

ABU, alongside sister unions, released a statement emphasising the significance of media freedom, condemning threats, harassment, or violence against media workers. Additionally, a separate statement was issued addressing the flagrant attacks on media workers in Gaza.

Stressing the vital role journalists play in providing accurate information, ABU calls for upholding media freedom, protecting media workers, and ensuring the free flow of information for societal betterment worldwide.

The ABU stands in solidarity with journalists worldwide and remains committed to advocating for press freedom, media pluralism, and the safety of journalists in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.