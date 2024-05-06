CNA launches on UK’s largest TV platform

Channel News Asia (CNA), the multinational news channel owned by Singapore’s Mediacorp, is now available on the United Kingdom’s largest television platform, Freeview UK.

The CNA free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel will offer viewers the latest news from Asia, as well as award-winning documentaries and current affairs programmes with an Asian perspective. This includes in-depth coverage of the region’s political scene, business developments, lifestyle trends as well as human-interest features which reflect the diversity of Asia.

Some of the content available on CNA include:

Daily news updates from the Asian region on Asia Tonight and an in-depth look into developments from Greater China, Japan, and the Korean peninsula on East Asia Tonight.

Undercover Asia, an acclaimed investigative documentary series uncovering hard truths from Asia.

The New Silk Road, a four-part series recognised at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, examining China’s ambitious plan to create new trading routes.

Historical travelogue and Gold winner at the World Media Festivals, Mark of Empire, which looks into how four Southeast Asian empires – Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Indonesia – have made their mark on the world.

CNA is accessible through Channelbox, a multi-channel platform on connected Freeview channel 271 and Channelbox mobile applications.

CNA was established in March 1999 and has correspondents in 13 major cities across Asia and is supported by 23 other bureaus in North America, Europe and Africa.

“With the mission to help audiences around the world to “Understand Asia”, CNA’s television news bulletins, current affairs shows, documentaries as well as extensive digital and social offerings serve up a wide range of content,” Mediacorp said.

“Today, CNA is one of the most sought out sources of news as well as high-quality documentaries about Asia. In fact, in the past decade, CNA has won more than 500 international awards, largely for its engaging documentaries,” Mediacorp Editor-in-Chief Walter Fernandez said. “We are pleased to introduce the CNA brand and our in-depth coverage of Asia to viewers across the United Kingdom, as part of our concerted efforts to grow our global audience.”