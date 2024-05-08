Full line-up of speakers at ABU’s Sports Media Conference confirmed

The full batch of speakers for ABU’s upcoming Sports Media Conference (SMC) has been confirmed. The event is jam-packed with experts from across the sports industry.

The experts include Darryl Gibson (former editor and chief sub editor, Olympics News Services) and Paul Kennedy (sports producer, ABC Australia) who will lead a workshop called ‘Sports News Reporting on Multisport events’.

Other experts include Min Joo Kim (media and broadcasting manager at K-League), Nicholas John (head of sports, Astro Malaysia) and Roberto Nitti (head of media sales at Inter Milan FC). They will speak at a session on sports leagues and clubs which will be moderated by Datuk Stuart Ramalingam, the CEO of Malaysian Football League.

There will also be a session on women in sports that will feature an all-female panellist: Gina Tan (senior media rights manager, Mediapro Asia), Soleen Al Zoubi (head of women’s football, Football Association of Malaysia), Dr. Wirdati Mohd Radzi (sports lawyer, Zahir Khailani Advocates & Solicitors), and Asniar (sports journalist, Radio Republic of Indonesia).

The last day will comprise a session on the revolution of sports production through artificial intelligence (AI) and will feature the following speakers: Dipesh Makwana (business development manager, VIZRT), Fintan Mc Kiernan (CEO, Southeast Asia Ideal System), Sam Bogoch (CEO, Axel.ai), and Hu Yi (general manager, China Mobile Migu).

Sports Media Conference (SMC) is a premiere event that brings ABU members, media professionals in the field of sports media and industry. The three-day conference provides a forum for discussion, sharing experiences and networking opportunities in sports media, including broadcast, digital media, marketing, and content creation. It will take place on April 14 to 16, 2024, at Royale Chulan, Kuala Lumpur.

For the full line-up of SMC speakers, click here.