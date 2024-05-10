ABU Legal Manager pays visit to Malaysian Intellectual Property Office (MyIPO)

ABU Legal Manager, Seemantani Sharma, recently visited the Malaysian Intellectual Property Office (MyIPO) to thank the Director General, Kamal Kormin, for his close collaboration with ABU, and to express her willingness to engage in more collaborations in the future.

Kamal Kormin and his team had lent their support at the 30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC) which took place in Kuala Lumpur, earlier in February this year.

MyIPO said they are willing to host a roundtable discussion with ABU and Malaysian broadcasters to discuss the status quo on the broadcasters’ treaty and what should the position of the Malaysian government at the next Standing Committee of Copyright & Related Rights be.

ABU has been instrumental in pushing for copyrights and other rights related to the broadcasting industry. This is carried out through various activities, including advocacy and representation, policy development, capacity building, international collaborations, and research and information sharing. The issue of copyrights and intellectual property in the media industry has become especially important with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). ABU is committed to using AI ethically and legally.