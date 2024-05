The BBC Asian Network, hosted by Alice Levine and Romesh Ranganatha, won gold at the Radio Academy ARIAS 2024.The station said: “We are really one big family – everyone at the BBC Asian Network: producers, presenters, management… everyone genuinely is one big family so this is going to mean a lot to everyone.”

The BBC Asian Network beat TalkSport and Fun Kids, both of which won silver and bronze awards respectively.