QMC and Qatar University discuss boosting country’s media development

Qatar Media Corporation (QMC)’s CEO HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani al-Thani, received Qatar University (QU) president Dr Omar bin Mohamed al-Ansari recently to discuss improving the country’s media landscape.

At a meeting in QMC, they talked about teaming up and sharing experiences to improve the university’s media curriculum for today’s fast-changing tech and digital media landscape.

QMC works to strengthen relationships with various universities, academic, and research institutions in the country to enable these institutions to understand the needs of the job market in the field of media, and to prepare students and researchers to meet such requirements.

A few months ago, QMC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Doha for Science and Technology.