TDM celebrates 40 years of public broadcast in Macau, China

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of TDM’s public broadcast in Macau. Starting from May 13th, 1984, TDM has been serving audiences in Macau and around the world with news, current affairs and programmes on both Chinese and Portuguese TV channels as well as on online platforms.

In October 2023, TDM expanded its TV coverage to the Pearl River Delta, reaching a population of 100 million people. In January 2024, the TDM Zhuhai Newsroom officially commenced its operations. These milestones have encouraged TDM to provide broadcasting services to audiences in the Greater Bay Area, showcasing the diversified developments of Macau.

Through TDM’s “Ou Mun – Macau” satellite TV channel which covers overseas markets, TDM has expanded its outreach and serves as a platform for telling good stories of China and Macau.

TDM joined the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) in 1983 and was elected as an Administrative Council Member in 2004. Since then, TDM has been actively participating in the Union’s core activities and contributes to the development of broadcasting in the Asia-Pacific region.

Upholding the spirit of “Infinite Energy and Talent”, TDM wholeheartedly builds a television broadcasting industry that fills Macau with pride.