Switzerland is Eurovision 2024 winner

Swiss artiste Nemo won first prize for their song “The Code”, walking away with 591 points — a combination of a jury vote and public vote.

It is the second time Switzerland has won the competition, after Celine Dion in 1988. Nemo was presented with the trophy by last year’s winner, Swedish singer Loreen.

Croatia came in second, and Ukraine placed third.

This year’s contest took place in Malmo, Sweden, hosted by Swedish comedian Petra Mede and actor Malin Akerman.

25 countries performed during the grand final.

The Eurovision Song Contest, often known simply as Eurovision, is an international song competition organised annually by the European Broadcasting Union.