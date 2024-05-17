G. Gerel appointed General Director of Mongolia’s MNB

G. Gerel has been appointed the General Director of MNB by the National Council of the MNB.

Born in Ulaanbaatar, G. Gerel is an acclaimed international journalist with a master’s degree in economics and has built a remarkable career spanning 23 years in the media industry.

G. Gerel started her career in 2001 as an activist reporter for Mongolian National Public radio, eventually transitioning to roles such as presenter at “New Wave” radio station, presenter and editor at “Eagle” TV, and presenter and editor at МNB. She has also served as the head of the “Morning” program at MNB, the executive director of “Ekh Oron” TV, and editor-in-chief of MNB.

Gerel’s expertise led her to hold significant leadership positions within MNB, including heading the Broadcasting Policy Planning Department, Marketing Department, and serving as deputy director. Thanks to her diverse experience and strategic vision, she has achieved the prominent role of MNB’s General Director.