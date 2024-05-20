ABC rejoins Asiavision

Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) Managing Director David Anderson has announced the ABC’s return to the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union’s (ABU) international video news exchange, Asiavision.

Developed by the ABU’s News division, Asiavision (AVN) is a member-funded, cloud-based platform where members share breaking news and stories on business, the environment, health, sport, technology and culture. AVN’s 31 members can access over 16,000 video stories each year for distribution on their television and digital platforms.

ABC International Head Claire M. Gorman said: “The ABC is excited to be rejoining Asiavision. Sharing the ABC’s high-quality news and current affairs vision will mean that more audiences across the Indo-Pacific will have access to news events in Australia. It will enable us to share further our coverage of world affairs which is fed by our Pacific Journalism Network and the ABC’s foreign correspondents based in PNG, Indonesia, Southeast Asia, India, Japan and further across the globe. This will build on the ABC’s ability to fulfil our Charter remit to transmit to countries outside Australia.”

ABU Secretary General Ahmed Nadeem said: “The return of the ABC to AVN is an important development for the ABU and all AVN members. It makes Asiavision stronger and broadens the range of content available to AVN members.”

ABU Director of News Deborah Steele said: “We are delighted our members will have access to the ABC’s coverage and that we can share this with 30 other broadcasters across the Asia Pacific region, from Fiji to Türkiye.”

In February 2024, the ABU celebrated 40 years since AVN’s establishment and in 2023, launched an updated version of the platform called Asia-Pacific View (APV), improving its online content sharing and news exchange capabilities.