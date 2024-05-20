Cambodian Broadcasting Service (CBS) joins ABU

Cambodia’s leading television network and digital platform Cambodian Broadcasting Service (CBS) has joined ABU as additional full member.

CBS was conceived with the mission to entertain, educate and inspire all Cambodians.

It operates 4 stations – CTN, MYTV, CNC and CBS Digital – delivering high-quality international and locally-produced programming to every Cambodian household. CTN is currently rated the best Cambodian television station with the largest audience base, and also delivers service to the Khmer community living in the United States via DTH TV as well as Australia and Canada.