ABU members broadcast 2024 World Judo Championships, Abu Dhabi

Seven ABU members – Afghanistan’s Ariana Television Network (ATN), the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC), MBC Mauritius, Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), EMTV Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) and Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation are broadcasting the event 2024 World Judo Championships 2024 live.

The event is taking place from 19 – 24 May at the Mubadala Arena, Abu Dhabi.

In a message, the Director General of IJF, Vlad Marinescu, said that IJF is thrilled to announce that the Abu Dhabi World Judo Championships is being broadcasted across Asia.

He said, “This has been made possible through our valued partnership with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, whose support has been instrumental in bringing this event to a wider audience. We extend our deepest gratitude to ABU for their collaboration and commitment to promoting the sport of Judo.”

ABU Sports Director Cai Yanjiang said, “ABU has a long collaboration with IJF in distributing high-level judo international events across our region. We are really happy to continue to cooperate and to assist the federation in bringing their events to mainstream broadcasters and the vast audience of Asia Pacific countries.”

ABU will distribute 2024 Judo events to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, Timor Leste, Laos, Myanmar, Mauritius, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Papua New Guinea, Pakistan, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

This is the last major international judo event before the Olympic Games Paris 2024.