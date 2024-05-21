ABU partners with CABSAT 2024

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) has entered into a partnership with CABSAT 2024 as an association partner. This collaboration underscores ABU’s commitment to advancing the media, entertainment, and satellite industries within the MEASA region and beyond.

CABSAT is the leading event for the media, entertainment, and satellite industries in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. Scheduled from 21-23 May 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, CABSAT 2024 will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the globe to explore the latest advancements and opportunities in the sector.

Attendees are invited to visit the ABU exhibition booth, located at stand 318, Sheikh Saeed 3. This space will serve as a hub for showcasing ABU’s extensive range of services, initiatives, and member benefits. The ABU team will be available to discuss how the organisation empowers broadcasters, fosters collaboration, and drives innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Furthermore, the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU), a sister union, is also exhibiting at CABSAT as an association partner together with several esteemed ABU members, including RTPRC-China, Saudi Broadcasting Authority-Saudi Arabia, Whiteways Systems-Singapore, Eutelsat-Singapore, ST Engineering iDirect (APAC) Pte Ltd-Singapore, Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company Ltd-Hong Kong-China, and APT Satellite Company Limited-Hong Kong-China.

