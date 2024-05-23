ABU to exhibit at BroadcastAsia2024 in Singapore

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) is set to present their initiatives and services at booth number 6F1-10 at BroadcastAsia 2024 in Singapore, a platform for knowledge sharing and exchange of insights about the broadcasting industry.

BroadcastAsia2024 is organised by ATxSG and scheduled to take place from 29 – 31 May 2024 at the Singapore Expo, spotlighting the latest advancements in the broadcasting industry with line-up of exhibitors and conference sessions.

Recognised as the premier event in the Asia-Pacific region for broadcasting technologies, the expo serves as a hub for industry leaders and innovators to showcase their products and discuss emerging trends.

ABU’s participation underscores the event’s significance as a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange within the broadcasting community.

