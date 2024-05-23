BTV journalist reports on IsDB meetings for AVN

ABU News and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) collaborated to ensure an Asiavision journalist was able to report on the bank’s annual meetings and Golden Jubilee in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Asiavision invited Bangladesh Television to select a journalist. BTV nominated Md. Iqbal Hossain.

IsDB covered all of Mr Hossain’s expenses for the trip. Mr Hossain filed a series of stories for IsDB and Asiavision members, in Bengali and English.

The event, which took place on April 27-30 under the theme “Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity,” marked IsDB’s 50 years of fostering socio-economic development in its member countries.

Delegates included economic, planning, and finance ministers from the 57-member countries of the bank, along with representatives of international and regional financial agencies and organisations, Islamic banks, the private sector, development finance institutions, nongovernmental organisations, and chambers of commerce and industry.