Pacific Break returns in 2024 with Fiji launch concert

The Pacific’s biggest music competition is back in 2024 to uncover the best original talent from across the Pacific and Timor-Leste.

Entries open on Saturday 29 June and the winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip to perform at WOMADelaide, Australia’s largest international music festival.

To kick off this year’s campaign, ABC Radio Australia will host a concert on Fiji’s Wailoaloa Beach. Bringing together past Pacific Break winners from across the region, Pacific Break Live From Fiji: Launch 2024 will feature headline performances from 2023 winner Ju Ben (Fiji), 2022 winner Danielle (Papua New Guinea) and 2019 winner Sprigga Mek (Papua New Guinea) alongside performances from Fijian 2023 Pacific Break finalists Ratu and Oni and ABC Radio Australia’s resident reggae DJ Rick Howe.

The concert will be hosted by The Pacific presenter Johnson Raela and ABC Radio Australia’s Sose Fuamoli and recorded in partnership with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation (FBC). A television special will be broadcast internationally on ABC Australia and in Fiji on FBC’s television stations in July. The concert will also be available on ABC Radio Australia and ABC Pacific’s digital and social media accounts throughout July.

This year’s judges have also been announced, with PNG-born Australian musician Ngaiire rejoining the team and ABC Radio Australia music presenters Hau Latukefu (In The Fale), Sose Fuamoli (Sista Sounds and On The Record) and Rick Howe (Island Music) also returning to help decide who will wear the 2024 crown. Find out more about the 2024 Pacific Break judging panel here.

Fuamoli said: “It’s amazing to see Pacific Break back in 2024 and we are especially excited to be launching the competition with this live concert bringing together our three most recent winners in Fiji, the home country of last year’s winner, Ju Ben. It’s going to be massive!”

ABC International Head Claire M. Gorman said: “Pacific Break is such an important platform for emerging artists across the Pacific, so we are delighted to be confirming the dates for 2024. For the first time, we will record the launch concert for television as well as radio and digital, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation on this exciting initiative and sharing the show with Fijian and international audiences.”

Tickets to the show are FJD15 and available via this link. Ticket proceeds will be donated to Fijian charitable organisation the Frank Hilton Organization, which provides services for children with disabilities and their families across Fiji.