The Japan Prize Proposal Pitch June 6 deadline nears

People who are interested in submitting their entry to the Japan Prize have the opportunity to do so until June 6.

The Japan Prize is an international competition dedicated to educational media. Established in 1965 by Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK), its mission is to contribute to the advancement of the quality of educational content around the world and to foster mutual understanding between societies and cultures by recognising works that make innovative use of visual media.

The Japan Prize Proposal Pitch is an initiative that aims to support filmmakers who have a strong aspiration to contribute to the betterment of society through the creation of new educational content. Each year, the Japan Prize selects two filmmakers in countries and regions with limited budgets and/or technical facilities and awards them with prize money with the goal of helping them to complete their projects.

To submit your idea or proposal for educational content, please click this link.

Eligibility by country applies, so please make sure to check the eligibility to submit.

Submission of Audiovisual Works also closes on the same day as well. If you have an inspiring and innovative program that helps make a change for a better world, please enter now. To enter Audiovisual Works, please click this link.

The competition encourages entries from young and up-and-coming filmmakers with less than 10 years of experience who seek to learn opportunities. It welcomes veteran filmmakers as well.

Filmmakers living in “high-income economies” designated by the World Bank are not eligible. Please go to the competition website to check country eligibility.

Filmmakers must be represented by an established organisation. Individuals without representation of an organisation are not eligible to enter. There is no entry fee.

The Best Proposal Prize is US$10,000 while the Outstanding Proposal Prize is US$6,000.