ABU CON-FEST 2024 open for registration

Register now for ABU CON-FEST, the premiere event by Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) where prominent media players gather in the region, exchange ideas and meet new partners.

The event will feature programmes by media organisations such as CMG/CCTV China, TRT-Turkiye, KBS Korea, and ABC Australia. It will also feature a special showcase of an award-winning documentary by Japan’s NHK.

Ronnie Stanton, Chief Content Officer, of Virgin Radio International will speak on the future of radio. Speakers from SBS, TRT, Malaysia’s Media Prima and Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) will also be present, talking about radio.

Other media experts will tackle topics such as podcasting, news reporting, Tik Tok engagement, and many more.

The keynote session will be delivered by Malaysia’s media personality Khairy Jamaluddin.

ABU CON-FEST 2024 strategically brings together ABU’s signature content events, ABU TV-CON, ABU RadioSonic and #ABUdigital, all in one place with the vision to create a single gathering of producers to share new ideas and talk about creating content that matters.

ABU CON-FEST 2024 will take place on 2 – 4 July at Avante Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

Register your participation here.