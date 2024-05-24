China’s CMG launches sports news program ‘Morning Sports’ for Paris 2024 Olympics

China Media Group (CMG) on Sunday launched its sports news program, “Morning Sports,” in east China’s Shanghai Municipality for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games that will begin on 26 July in Paris, France.

Shen Haixiong, president of CMG, and Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), attended the launching ceremony of the program at which CMG’s Paris 2024 logo was released and its broadcast team was recognised.

As one of the world’s biggest comprehensive international media groups, CMG will do its best in playing its role as the main broadcasting body as well as the all-media rights-holding broadcaster of the 2024 Olympic Games, Shen said in his speech at the ceremony. CMG’s production trucks left Beijing on Saturday for Ningbo, east China’s Zhejiang Province, where they will depart for Paris. They are expected to arrive in the French capital in late July.

CMG will provide the first 8K ultra high-definition broadcasting signal of the Olympic Games in history in Paris via these production trucks. Shen said that CMG is willing to cooperate with the IOC on accelerating technological innovation, developing Esports events and on other fronts. CMG is ready for Paris 2024, according to Shen, it will send a top team to provide first-class broadcasting content for the Games.

Bach visited CMG’s Shanghai International Media Port on Sunday. He said he’s glad to meet some of his old friends and feel their enthusiasm for the Olympic Movement. The IOC boss also praised CMG’s contributions to carrying forward the Olympic spirit.

In his speech at the launching ceremony, Bach said he’s happy to see the new pattern CMG has presented for broadcasting the Olympic Games with its latest development of technologies. He looks forward to the new experience for the audience with CMG’s application of artificial intelligence, immersive audio and other technologies.