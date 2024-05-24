Press TV website, social media win awards at 2nd Sobh International Media Festival held by Iran’s IRIB

Iran’s English-language news channel, Press TV, has won awards at the annual IRIB World Service news awards, dubbed the “Sobh Media Festival.”

The news channel received the ‘Best Website’ award, as well as the ‘Best Social Media’ and ‘Best Motion Graphic’ awards at the event on Tuesday.

The international media event was held from May 18–20 with the motto “Media and the New World Order.”

Local and international artists competed in categories such as movies, TV series, documentaries, TV programs, radio programs, podcasts, music videos, motion graphics, animations, short films, and feature stories.

The IRIB chief Peyman Jebelli congratulated all the award winners.