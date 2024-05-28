Australia’s ABC and Indonesia’s TVRI sign MOU for further collaborations

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Public National Broadcaster of the Television of the Republic of Indonesia (TVRI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The shared agreement was signed in Jakarta by ABC Head International Services Claire M. Gorman and President Director of TVRI Iman Brotoseno, alongside senior leadership from ABC International Development (ABCID) and TVRI.

The MOU jointly recognises the role of the ABC and TVRI as national broadcasters in their respective countries and serves as an expression of the ABC’s commitment to collaboration and cooperation with TVRI.

Through the agreement, the ABC and TVRI will collaborate across content exchange in news and current affairs, sports, music, culture, lifestyle and general interest stories. The MOU also supports the sharing of key learnings from each broadcaster’s audience research and feedback, in addition to technical information assistance and capacity building under international development activities.

ABC Head International Services Claire M. Gorman said: “The signing of this MOU formally recognises our ongoing relationship with TVRI. We are delighted that as national broadcasters we can work together on opportunities for content and information sharing as we look to best serve our respective audiences.”

President Director of TVRI Iman Brotoseno said: “I welcome and am grateful that the broadcasting collaboration between TVRI and ABC is being realised. We are sure that the cooperation in exchanging programs, news, and training development contained in this MOU will provide benefits for both parties. Especially for TVRI, we welcome the realisation of varied and educational TV broadcast programs for viewers in Indonesia. We hope that this collaboration will bring closer relations between the two countries through showing cultural, social, and other human-interest documentaries.”