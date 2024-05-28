CGTN and Bernama celebrate 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia ties with a series of special programs

China Global Television Network (CGTN) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) will launch a series of special programs to commemorate the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations.

The joint productions will feature three mini-documentaries and two roundtable discussions, presented by anchors and journalists from CGTN and Bernama TV.

These programs will explore the historical and contemporary aspects of the China-Malaysia relationship, dating back to the 15th-century voyages of Admiral Zheng He, and highlighting the diplomatic and trade ties developed over the past five decades.

“Both parties are contributing ideas and insights to produce the documentaries,” said Nor Hamzeela Md Hambali, Bernama’s Head of TV. “Part of the filming was done in China, where Bernama sent a crew for two weeks, while the CGTN crew spent five days in Malaysia for filming.”

“Media collaboration is essential in showcasing the 50-year friendship between China and Malaysia,” said Zhang He, Deputy Executive Producer at CGTN’s news gathering department. “By working together, media outlets can provide a balanced perspective on the longstanding relationship and foster mutual understanding between the two countries.”

The special programs are scheduled to air on CGTN and Bernama TV at the end of May 2024.