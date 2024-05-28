RTHK signs MOU with Guangdong broadcaster to produce sports content

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) will join hands with Guangdong Radio and Television station (GRT) to produce various sports programmes including a documentary on legendary football players in both places.

The two stations also agreed to play each other’s programmes about the upcoming Paris Olympics to promote interactive exchanges in the Greater Bay Area.

The deputy director for broadcasting, Christine Wai, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the head of GRT’s sports channel in Shenzhen on Monday.

“RTHK has been actively promoting cooperation and exchanges with various media organisations on the mainland. In addition to sports, we have also collaborated on television programmes that promote Chinese history and culture, and foster a sense of patriotism. These efforts aim to help Hong Kong people integrate into the overall development of the country and cultivate a sense of national identity,” Wai said.

Deputy director of GRT, Zhong Shixun, said the new agreement would bring high-quality development cooperation and initiate new collaborative projects.