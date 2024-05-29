Look who’s coming to the Global News Forum (GNF)

Confirmed speakers at this year’s Global News Forum include former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, the Director of Digital News at NHK, Kaori Ilda, Professor Edson Tandoc from NTU Singapore and RTM Director General Suhaimi Sulaiman.

Other confirmed speakers include Suvita Charanwong, the CEO and co-founder of leading influencer platform Tellscore, and the founder of EDUTech Future, Assel Mussagaliyeva.

The profiles of 17 confirmed speakers are now on the Global News Forum event page.

An updated program has also been published, with the final speaker line up to be confirmed in the first week of June.

The deadline for registrations is 23 June. For the first time, non ABU members are able to join the day of the Global News Forum for USD95.