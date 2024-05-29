Mediacorp names Jacqui Lim new Chief Commercial Officer

Jacqui Lim is the new Chief Commercial Officer of MediaCorp, in a move aimed at driving revenue growth and unlocking new business opportunities for the company. The appointment is effective 3 June 2024.

As Chief Commercial Officer, Jacqui will be instrumental in charting a roadmap for boosting revenue streams, developing a commercial strategy aligned with Mediacorp’s efforts to constantly innovate and augment its offerings for audiences and advertisers. She will lead the Commercial Group in revenue generation and client engagement, collaborating with business units and partners to provide targeted solutions across Mediacorp’s wide range of IPs and platforms.

Jacqui has extensive experience in the media and advertising space. She has spent much of her career, spanning two decades, in management and directorial roles for leading media agency networks like Havas Group, Publicis Media and Omnicom Media Group. Jacqui’s most recent appointments were at Havas, where she was CEO of Havas Media Group and Regional Chief Growth Officer of Havas Group. During her tenure, the agency brands in Havas Media Group were awarded the Media Agency of The Year title eight times consecutively from 2016 to 2023 across various industry award shows, such as Marketing Interactive’s Agency of The Year, Campaign’s Agency of The Year, and Hall of Fame, among others. In addition, the agency consistently topped global research company RECMA’s rankings as the number one media agency in Singapore.

Tham Loke Kheng, CEO, Mediacorp said: “Partnerships are key to unlocking new commercial success. I believe Jacqui will bring her business and creative acumen to continue delivering innovative and targeted solutions for our clients across our wide range of content, talent and platforms.”

On her appointment, Jacqui said: “I am thrilled to join a forward-thinking company that is focused on securing its position as a leading integrated player in the competitive media landscape. I look forward to working with Team Mediacorp to deliver synergistic business results, and provide the most effective, complete and targeted solutions for our clients.”