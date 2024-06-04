Afghanistan’s ATN launches new user contribution initiative

Ariana Television Network (ATN) recently launched its new contributor program, which will allow content creators across Afghanistan to send in newsworthy videos for general use by Ariana News.

Videos can initially be sent via What’s App to be vetted by Ariana News. If accepted a formal process will be followed and later, the content creator will be paid for their submission.

This contributor initiative is especially applicable to breaking news, so anyone with a smartphone, who happens to be where a major story is unfolding, can immediately send through video footage for use by Ariana News.

Once submitted, Ariana News will contact the content creator if the video/photograph is selected for use.

All submissions will be vetted according to criteria such as quality, relevance, permission, copyright and exclusivity.