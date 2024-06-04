Doordarshan to telecast T20 World Cup matches

Prasar Bharati’s CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi has announced that it will telecast the T20 World Cup being held in the West Indies and USA on the DD Free Dish platform.

Doordarshan will follow up the high-profile coverage of the T20 World Cup with a lineup of telecasts of a number of major global international sporting events.

This includes live/deferred live and highlights of the Paris Olympics Games 2024 (July 26 to August 11), Paris Paralympic Games (August 28- September 8), International Cricket Series between India Vs Zimbabwe (July 6 to July 14) and India Vs Sri Lanka (July 27 to August 7) and women’s and men’s finals of the French Open 2024 (June 8 and 9) and Wimbledon 2024 (July 13, 14).

Prasar Bharati is in the advanced stages of negotiations with different sports bodies and agencies to showcase different sports leagues and properties on its sports channel.

“We will be updating the media as and when we firm up these partnerships,” Dwivedi said.