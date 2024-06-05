ABU members broadcast IFMA World Championships 2024

The 2024 IFMA Senior World Championships is underway from May 31 to June 9 in the historical city of Pratas in Greece.

ABU members in Fiji, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Mauritius and Uzbekistan, among others, are broadcasting the event either live or on a delayed basis. The half an hour daily highlights are also made available on ABU Sports and Entertainment Network – ASEN.

ABU partnered with the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) and its marketing partners to distribute the event free to ABU members in Asia. ABU also distributed the event to its members in 2023.

The International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) has 140 member countries worldwide.