CMG completes recording Dragon Boat Festival Gala in central China city

China Media Group (CMG) has completed recording a special gala to celebrate the traditional Dragon Boat Festival in Yichang City of central China’s Hubei Province.

The gala will be aired on channels CCTV-1 and CCTV-3 on the coming Monday during the festival remembering patriotic poet Qu Yuan.

The Duanwu Festival, also known as the Dragon Boat Festival, is a traditional Chinese holiday on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar.

The festival originated to honour noted patriotic poet Qu Yuan (340-278 BC). Yichang City, Qu Yuan’s hometown, was chosen as the venue of this year’s CMG gala.

Poetry recitation and symphony will be presented throughout the gala.

Natural scenery, cultural, modern, and international elements will be integrated into songs, dance, traditional Chinese operas, and poetry recitation, in an effort to explore the historical and spiritual values of the millennium-old festival.