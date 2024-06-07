Director of ABU News leads workshop at BTV Bangladesh

Director of ABU News Deborah Steele recently led a three-day workshop at BTV Bangladesh on International Standard Television News Content Production. Malaysian media personality and former Astro Awani Editor-in-Chief and anchor Kamarul Bahrin Bin Haron gave additional industry advice and know-how.

BTV provided warm hospitality, vigorous discussion and excellent stories during the workshop. BTV Director-General Dr Md Jahangir Alam, the BTV News leadership team of Tasmina Ahmed and Zahid Islam, and Afifa Afroz provided invaluable input, guidance and advice.

At the workshop, Deborah also joined Dr Md Jahangir Alam to present a certificate of appreciation to Md Abdullah Al Mamun, for his commitment and service to the Asiavision, which is the ABU’s international news exchange.