18th Mumbai International Film Festival to take place June 15 to 21

The 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) will be held from June 15 to June 21 in Mumbai, with additional screenings in Delhi, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata.

This year, MIFF received a record 1,018 film submissions from 38 countries in 65 languages. A total of 118 films were selected for the competition sections, which include both international and national categories. The festival will feature 314 films, including 8 world premieres, 6 international premieres, 17 Asia premieres, and 15 India premieres. Special packages will highlight award-winning films, country focus packages, animation, student films, restored classics, and films for the visually and hearing impaired.

The festival will open with “Billy & Molly, an Otter Love Story” on June 15 and close with the film that wins the Golden Conch on June 21. The jury includes notable film personalities from around the world who will present various awards including the Golden Conch for the best documentary and the Silver Conch for the best international short fiction and animation films.

Established in 1990, MIFF is South Asia’s oldest and largest film festival for documentaries, short fiction, and animation, providing a platform for filmmakers to exchange ideas and explore collaborations.