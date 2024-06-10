Malaysia’s first AI-powered radio DJ Aina Sabrina wins broadcasting award

Aina Sabrina, the AI-powered DJ on Media Prima’s Fly FM radio channel, won an award at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting+ Awards 2024 held in Singapore recently. Aina Sabrina was introduced by the channel last June and is Malaysia’s first and only AI radio DJ to date.

MPA network director Shah Hayatudin and MPA digital head Mirza Daud represented Fly FM to receive the award at the event.

“Aina’s achievement has strengthened our commitment in striving for innovations and excellence in broadcasting,” Shah said in a statement. “We’re grateful for this acknowledgement and are more excited to further explore radio entertainment. We pledge to combine great ideas with technology for the benefit of our listeners.”

Since her introduction, DJ Aina has become the new benchmark for radio content and has garnered a following through innovations in interactive radio entertainment.