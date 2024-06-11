Sri Lanka’s SLRC appoints new chairman

Senior Professor Sudantha Liyanage has been appointed as the new Chairman of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC). He is the former Vice Chancellor/ Dean Faculty of Applied Science of the University of Sri Jayawardanapura. Professor Liyanage represents Constituency II (Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka) of the Council of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU).He served as the Chairman of the expert committee appointed to analyse proposals for reforming the country’s election structure and laws. Senior Prof. Sudantha Liyanage is a Commonwealth Scholar who obtained his PhD from Cardiff University of Wales, UK.