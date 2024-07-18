Asiavision Awards 2024 celebrate the best of ABU’s international news exchange
Asiavision Awards 2024 celebrates the contributions by Asiavision members over the past year. Hosted by ThaiPBS in Bangkok, this year’s awards saw a total of 11 winners be recognized in 10 categories.
The full list of winners is as follows:
- Best news story
- [WINNER] KBS – South Korea
Medical professors leave work
- RTM – Malaysia
Yemeni refugees suffer in their own land
- VTV – Vietnam
Flood sensitive village becomes tourist destination
- TVB – Hong Kong
Disabled artists perform Bodhisattva dance
- CNA – Singapore
Hot and cool spots in Singapore
- [WINNER] KBS – South Korea
- Best sports report
- [WINNER] VTV – Vietnam
Professional motorboat Grand Prix
- PasifikaTV – New Zealand
Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games
- CMG – China
The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou
- TVB – Hong Kong
Wushu win inspires new generation
- TDM – Macau
Macau Grand Prix
- [WINNER] VTV – Vietnam
- Best reporting by a small newsroom
- [WINNER] NTV – Nepal
Jajarkot earthquake and aftermath
- BTV – Bangladesh
Conflicts at Cox’s Bazaar refugee camp
- TV5 – Mongolia
Snowstorm during Lunar New Year
- RTB – Brunei
Royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen
- FBC – Fiji
Fiji’s first police officer in a turban
- [WINNER] NTV – Nepal
- Best international news reporting
- [WINNER] CMG – China
Impact of war on Gaza’s children
- TRT – Türkiye
Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Gaza conflict
- NHK – JapanWildfires in Hawaii
- RTM – Malaysia
Plight of Yemeni refugees
- DD – India
Aftermath of Hamas attacks in Israel
- [WINNER] CMG – China
- Best reporting on climate change & sustainable development
- [WINNER] FijiTV – Fiji
Climate change and human rights
- MCOT – Thailand
Forest fires and haze in Chiang Mai
- CMG – China
Three generations of family on re-desertification
- VTV – Vietnam
Smart agriculture in Dong Thap
- Pasifika TV – New Zealand
Vanuatu road resilience
- [WINNER] FijiTV – Fiji
- Best coverage of an issue of public interest
- [WINNER] TRT – Türkiye
Local elections campaign and outcome
- [WINNER] TPBS – Thailand
Former PM Thaksin’s return
- NHK – Japan
Release of water from Fukushima nuclear plant
- TVB – Hong Kong
Adoption of new security law
- CMG – China
China’s space exploration
- [WINNER] TRT – Türkiye
- Best reporter package
- [WINNER] Gautam Roy – DD India
Ganges River erosion
- Annaz MD Nor – RTM Malaysia
Muar, ASEAN’s cleanest tourism city
- Tapas Bhattacharya – DD India
Cyclone Biparjoy aftermath
- Amelia Rigsby – Pasifika TV
Concerns over fossil fuel Lobbyists at COP28
- Dilnavoz Madrakhimova – MTRK Uzbekistan
Winter tourism opportunities
- [WINNER] Gautam Roy – DD India
- Best breaking news coverage
- [WINNER] NHK – Japan
Plane collision at Haneda Airport
- DD – India
Rail collision in Odisha
- SLRC – Sri Lanka
Accident at Fox Hill racing event
- CMG – China
Qiqihar school gymnasium collapse
- TPBS – Thailand
Shooting at Siam Paragon
- [WINNER] NHK – Japan
- Best disaster coverage
- [WINNER] NHK – Japan
New Year’s Day earthquake
- CMG – China
Typhoon and flooding in Hebei
- TVRI – Indonesia
Mount Ruang volcanic eruption
- DD – India
Cyclone Biparjoy hits western India
- Ariana TV – Afghanistan
Afghanistan hit by devastating floods
- [WINNER] NHK – Japan
- Director’s Award for outstanding contribution to Asiavision
- Fiona Tan Guet Ngoh – CNA Singapore
UX advice on Asia Pacific View
- Fiona Tan Guet Ngoh – CNA Singapore