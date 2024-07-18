Asiavision Awards 2024 celebrate the best of ABU’s international news exchange

Asiavision Awards 2024 celebrates the contributions by Asiavision members over the past year. Hosted by ThaiPBS in Bangkok, this year’s awards saw a total of 11 winners be recognized in 10 categories.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Best news story

[WINNER] KBS – South Korea

Medical professors leave work RTM – Malaysia

Yemeni refugees suffer in their own land VTV – Vietnam

Flood sensitive village becomes tourist destination TVB – Hong Kong

Disabled artists perform Bodhisattva dance CNA – Singapore

Hot and cool spots in Singapore



Best sports report

[WINNER] VTV – Vietnam

Professional motorboat Grand Prix PasifikaTV – New Zealand

Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games CMG – China

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou TVB – Hong Kong

Wushu win inspires new generation TDM – Macau

Macau Grand Prix



Best reporting by a small newsroom

[WINNER] NTV – Nepal

Jajarkot earthquake and aftermath BTV – Bangladesh

Conflicts at Cox’s Bazaar refugee camp TV5 – Mongolia

Snowstorm during Lunar New Year RTB – Brunei

Royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen FBC – Fiji

Fiji’s first police officer in a turban



Best international news reporting

[WINNER] CMG – China

Impact of war on Gaza’s children TRT – Türkiye

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Gaza conflict NHK – Japan Wildfires in Hawaii RTM – Malaysia

Plight of Yemeni refugees DD – India

Aftermath of Hamas attacks in Israel



Best reporting on climate change & sustainable development

[WINNER] FijiTV – Fiji

Climate change and human rights MCOT – Thailand

Forest fires and haze in Chiang Mai CMG – China

Three generations of family on re-desertification VTV – Vietnam

Smart agriculture in Dong Thap Pasifika TV – New Zealand

Vanuatu road resilience



Best coverage of an issue of public interest

[WINNER] TRT – Türkiye

Local elections campaign and outcome [WINNER] TPBS – Thailand

Former PM Thaksin’s return NHK – Japan

Release of water from Fukushima nuclear plant TVB – Hong Kong

Adoption of new security law CMG – China

China’s space exploration



Best reporter package

[WINNER] Gautam Roy – DD India

Ganges River erosion Annaz MD Nor – RTM Malaysia

Muar, ASEAN’s cleanest tourism city Tapas Bhattacharya – DD India

Cyclone Biparjoy aftermath Amelia Rigsby – Pasifika TV

Concerns over fossil fuel Lobbyists at COP28 Dilnavoz Madrakhimova – MTRK Uzbekistan

Winter tourism opportunities



Best breaking news coverage

[WINNER] NHK – Japan

Plane collision at Haneda Airport DD – India

Rail collision in Odisha SLRC – Sri Lanka

Accident at Fox Hill racing event CMG – China

Qiqihar school gymnasium collapse TPBS – Thailand

Shooting at Siam Paragon



Best disaster coverage [WINNER] NHK – Japan

New Year’s Day earthquake CMG – China

Typhoon and flooding in Hebei TVRI – Indonesia

Mount Ruang volcanic eruption DD – India

Cyclone Biparjoy hits western India Ariana TV – Afghanistan

Afghanistan hit by devastating floods

