Asiavision Awards 2024 celebrate the best of ABU’s international news exchange

Asiavision Awards 2024 celebrates the contributions by Asiavision members over the past year. Hosted by ThaiPBS in Bangkok, this year’s awards saw a total of 11 winners be recognized in 10 categories.

The full list of winners is as follows:

  • Best news story
    • [WINNER] KBSSouth Korea
      Medical professors leave work
    • RTM Malaysia
      Yemeni refugees suffer in their own land
    • VTV Vietnam
      Flood sensitive village becomes tourist destination
    • TVB Hong Kong
      Disabled artists perform Bodhisattva dance
    • CNASingapore
      Hot and cool spots in Singapore
  • Best sports report 
    • [WINNER] VTV Vietnam
      Professional motorboat Grand Prix
    • PasifikaTVNew Zealand
      Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games
    • CMGChina
      The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou
    • TVB Hong Kong
      Wushu win inspires new generation
    • TDMMacau
      Macau Grand Prix
  • Best reporting by a small newsroom
    • [WINNER] NTV – Nepal
      Jajarkot earthquake and aftermath
    • BTV Bangladesh
      Conflicts at Cox’s Bazaar refugee camp
    • TV5 Mongolia
      Snowstorm during Lunar New Year
    • RTB Brunei
      Royal wedding of Prince Abdul Mateen
    • FBCFiji
      Fiji’s first police officer in a turban
  • Best international news reporting
    • [WINNER] CMG China
      Impact of war on Gaza’s children
    • TRT Türkiye
      Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate Gaza conflict
    • NHK JapanWildfires in Hawaii
    • RTM Malaysia
      Plight of Yemeni refugees
    • DDIndia
      Aftermath of Hamas attacks in Israel
  • Best reporting on climate change & sustainable development
    • [WINNER] FijiTV – Fiji
      Climate change and human rights
    • MCOT Thailand
      Forest fires and haze in Chiang Mai
    • CMGChina
      Three generations of family on re-desertification
    • VTVVietnam
      Smart agriculture in Dong Thap
    • Pasifika TV – New Zealand
      Vanuatu road resilience
  • Best coverage of an issue of public interest
    • [WINNER] TRT – Türkiye
      Local elections campaign and outcome
    • [WINNER] TPBS – Thailand
      Former PM Thaksin’s return
    • NHK – Japan
      Release of water from Fukushima nuclear plant
    • TVB – Hong Kong
      Adoption of new security law
    • CMG – China
      China’s space exploration
  • Best reporter package 
    • [WINNER] Gautam Roy – DD India
      Ganges River erosion
    • Annaz MD Nor – RTM Malaysia
      Muar, ASEAN’s cleanest tourism city
    • Tapas Bhattacharya – DD India
      Cyclone Biparjoy aftermath
    • Amelia Rigsby – Pasifika TV
      Concerns over fossil fuel Lobbyists at COP28
    • Dilnavoz Madrakhimova – MTRK Uzbekistan
      Winter tourism opportunities
  • Best breaking news coverage
    • [WINNER] NHKJapan
      Plane collision at Haneda Airport
    • DDIndia
      Rail collision in Odisha
    • SLRCSri Lanka
      Accident at Fox Hill racing event
    • CMGChina
      Qiqihar school gymnasium collapse
    • TPBSThailand
      Shooting at Siam Paragon
  • Best disaster coverage
    • [WINNER] NHK Japan
      New Year’s Day earthquake
    • CMGChina
      Typhoon and flooding in Hebei
    • TVRIIndonesia
      Mount Ruang volcanic eruption
    • DDIndia
      Cyclone Biparjoy hits western India
    • Ariana TVAfghanistan
      Afghanistan hit by devastating floods
  • Director’s Award for outstanding contribution to Asiavision
    • Fiona Tan Guet Ngoh – CNA Singapore
      UX advice on Asia Pacific View