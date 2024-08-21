ABC news unveils new look and iconic theme

ABC news will unveil a major redesign of the website and app on 19 August 2024, featuring a sleek new interface and enhanced functionality. The update introduces new sections such as “Top Stories” and “Local News to You,” along with improved video and graphic integration.

The return of the ABC TV news theme, composed by Peter Wall and Tony Ansell, will be celebrated with a live performance during News Breakfast. The refreshed on-air look includes updated graphics and a new logo, creating a more engaging viewing experience.

This overhaul reflects ABC news’ commitment to modernising its digital presence and enhancing the news experience for its audience across all platforms.