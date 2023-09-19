Radio Pakistan makes significant strides in digital migration journey

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi announced a series of significant milestones for Radio Pakistan in its journey toward digital migration. Addressing the International Conference on Radio Resource Control and Management at IBC 2023 via Zoom, Solangi discussed how the broadcasting service is evolving to meet international standards despite facing various challenges.

The minister disclosed that Radio Pakistan is in the process of digitising its entire archives. This comes as part of a broader plan to modernise the state broadcaster and make it more accessible to audiences both domestically and internationally. “The broadcasting landscape is evolving globally, including in Pakistan,” Solangi noted, indicating that Radio Pakistan is committed to staying at the forefront of these changes.

Key among these changes is Radio Pakistan’s transition to Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) technology. The installation of DRM transmitters will make Radio Pakistan’s broadcasts align with international standards and extend its reach not just throughout Pakistan, but also to neighbouring countries. Solangi stated that the technological leap would “add a new chapter to Radio Pakistan’s glorious and historic 76-year journey.”

Importantly, the minister highlighted the DRM transmitters’ capacity for an emergency warning system capable of issuing immediate alerts during natural disasters. This new feature is expected to be instrumental in facilitating disaster management authorities with relief efforts in affected areas.